'Mahirap siya': Daniel Padilla recalls experience as MYX celebrity VJ

MANILA – Daniel Padilla was the opening salvo of MYX’s series of interviews with artists who have become part of its 20-year history.

In an interview with VJ Samm Alvero, Padilla looked back to when he himself became a celebrity VJ for the ABS-CBN music channel.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“Nung mga panahon na nanonood ako ng MYX, lahat ng mga VJs na iyan nakikita ko. Mahirap 'yung trabaho niyo. Pero napapadali kasi ang babait ng mga tao sa MYX. Parang nag-e-enjoy lang, naglalaro lang. Pero mahirap siya,” he said of his first-hand experience back in 2012.

“Kung usapang VJ at gusto mong maging lehitimo, mahirap siyang trabaho. Pero masaya rin siya kasi surrounded ka ng musika doon,” he added.

Through the years, Padilla has topped the MYX charts with his music videos and he has also received several recognitions in the MYX awards.

When asked how it feels to see his own music videos on MYX, he said: “Never ko pinanood 'yung mga sarili kong videos. Hindi ko kinakaya. Umiikot 'yung tiyan ko. Parang gusto kong pisilin 'yung tiyan ko.”

Nonetheless, Padilla said he is happy to make his fans happy with his music projects.

“Nakakatuwa and nakakatawa kapag pinapanood ko 'yung sarili ko. Pero at least nag-e-enjoy 'yung mga supporters. 'Yun naman ang importante,” he said.

As for the awards he got from the music channel, Padilla said he considers all of them a big deal.

“Sobrang laki dahil siyempre ang MYX, nandiyan na iyan. Bata pa lang ako, nanonood na ako ng MYX. Favorite ko kapag pinapalabas 'yung mga music video ng My Chemical Romance or Paramore. 'Yung mga panahon na iyon, kapag nasaktuhan mo, oh yeah. Very memorable talaga 'yung MYX sa akin,” he said.

Padilla also gushed about his experience with his girlfriend, actress Kathryn Bernardo, when they attended the MYX awards together last year for the first time.

“Ang saya nun kasi ang dami kong nakitang mga banda na pinapakinggan ko. Nakakatuwa na makilala sila. Nakakatuwa na surrounded ka ng mahuhusay na musikero at may mga live pa na tugtugan. Solid! Wish ko sana next year maibalik natin iyon at maimbita ulit kami,” he said.

Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, Padilla said it is his hope for MYX to continuously pave the way for more musicians in the years to come.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC