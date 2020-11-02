Home  >  Entertainment

‘Kahit ‘di pa payat, pumapayat naman!’ Sharon shares photo in swimsuit

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 02 2020 07:46 PM

MANILA — Sharon Cuneta shared that she continues to make progress towards her target weight, as she shared Monday a photo of her wearing a swimsuit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On Instagram, Cuneta shared the snaps where she is seen seated aboard a yacht beside her daughters Frankie and Miel.

“Seems like these were forever ago,” Cuneta wrote, indicating that photos were a belated post.

“O ayan na. Kahit di pa payat, pumapayat naman,” she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cuneta had earlier posted then deleted the same photo, explaining her latest upload: “Natakpan na ang dapat!”

She was referring to her chest area, which she now playfully covered with a leaf sticker.

Fans of Cuneta cheered on the superstar towards her weight loss goal. The showbiz veteran has been open about her fitness journey and past struggles with her weight.

