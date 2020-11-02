Janine Berdin once told to quit pursuing her dream of becoming a singer

MANILA – Janine Berdin admitted there was a point in her life when she almost gave up on her dream of becoming a singer.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” Berdin shared that she was once told to just focus on trying to become an actress instead.

“Kasi ever since I was a kid, music talaga 'yung gusto ko i-pursue but marami ang nagsasabi sa akin na dahil nga po garalgal 'yung boses ko, hindi ko po maaabot 'yung dream na 'yun. Kapag sinasabi kong gusto kong maging singer, sinasabi nila na siguro you should try acting na lang instead,” she said.

As a child, Berdin said that crushed her self-esteem.

“Sobrang nakasira po 'yun sa esteem ko and sa paniniwala ko sa sarili ko. But it didn’t stop there. Nag-try pa rin ako. Nag-audition pa rin ako sa 'The Voice Kids' and Tawag ng Tanghalan (TNT) season 1 pero hindi pa rin ako natanggap. So sinabi ko na siguro huwag na lang,” she said.

According to Berdin, when she joined the second season of TNT, she never really expected to win.

“I had no expectations. Sa Cebu po, kapag nakita ka lang sa TV saglit, kukunin ka na ng mga restaurants tapos papakantahin ka na doon. 'Yun ang sinasabi ko sa sarili ko. Kapag nakakanta na ako sa TV, kukunin na ako sa mga restaurant para makapag-gig ako,” she recalled.

But she was obviously destined for more. In 2018, Berdin was named the grand winner of TNT season 2 and that started her career in the music industry.

“Sobra sobra po 'yung binigay ni Lord. Hindi ko po talaga in-expect na I’d be here now. Buti na lang 'yung younger Janine, hindi siya nag-give up,” she said.

When asked what motivated her to continue fighting for her dream, Berdin said she does her best in everything because of her family.

“Number one is I want to make my family and myself proud. Gusto ko pong marating 'yung point na happy lang po talaga kaming lahat. Aside sa passion ko talaga 'yung music that’s why I keep on doing what I do, but mainly it’s because gusto ko maging proud 'yung family ko,” she said.

