Geoff Eigenmann, wife Maya welcome third child

geoffrey (@g_eigenmann_)

MANILA -- Actor Geoff Eigenmann and his fiancée, singer Maya Flores, welcomed their third child over the weekend.

Eigenmann shared the good news on Instagram on Saturday as he posted a photo of his wife and their new baby girl, Penelope Rose Eigenmann, or Pepper for short, who was born on October 31 at 11:11 a.m.

"We are now a family of 5," Eigenmann wrote in the caption.

MAYA (@blushmaya)

"The new love of our lives, Penelope Rose," Flores wrote.

It was just in June last year when the couple welcomed their second child. 

Their eldest Arabella Simone turned 3 years old last September, while their second child, Angus, just turned a year old in June.

Eigenmann and Flores got engaged in April 2019. 

The couple announced their engagement with a photo of them with Flores’ hand wearing a ring in the foreground.

“From my girlfriend, to now my fiance. A new chapter begins,” Eigenmann wrote in the caption.

Flores, meanwhile, said: “It just got real! Like, diamond real. I said yes! All ready to head off on a lifelong trip to a bright future together.”

