Geoff Eigenmann, wife Maya welcome third child

MANILA -- Actor Geoff Eigenmann and his fiancée, singer Maya Flores, welcomed their third child over the weekend.

Eigenmann shared the good news on Instagram on Saturday as he posted a photo of his wife and their new baby girl, Penelope Rose Eigenmann, or Pepper for short, who was born on October 31 at 11:11 a.m.

"We are now a family of 5," Eigenmann wrote in the caption.

On Sunday, Flores also shared the good news to her followers as she posted a photo of his husband and baby Pepper.

"The new love of our lives, Penelope Rose," Flores wrote.

It was just in June last year when the couple welcomed their second child.

Their eldest Arabella Simone turned 3 years old last September, while their second child, Angus, just turned a year old in June.

Eigenmann and Flores got engaged in April 2019.

The couple announced their engagement with a photo of them with Flores’ hand wearing a ring in the foreground.

“From my girlfriend, to now my fiance. A new chapter begins,” Eigenmann wrote in the caption.

Flores, meanwhile, said: “It just got real! Like, diamond real. I said yes! All ready to head off on a lifelong trip to a bright future together.”