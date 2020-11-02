‘Bilang anak at kapatid, napakasakit’: Pia Wurtzbach breaks silence on family

MANILA — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach finally broke her silence Monday on the controversial social media outburst of her sister Sarah, demanding the beauty queen to apologize and saying they were “finished as sisters.”

On Instagram, Pia shared a family photo showing her with Sarah and their mother, as well as Sarah’s children.

“I’m sure a lot of you know that my family is going through some issues at the moment and most of it is posted online. This is a very hurtful time for our family,” Pia wrote.

“My sister, especially, had a very traumatic experience and I humbly ask everyone to be kind to her. We are trying to resolve our family issues privately and I ask for your support by not trying to put the blame on anyone and stop victim shaming. Please be mindful on your posts and comments to Sarah, mabigat ang pinagdadaanan niya ngayon.”

In October, Sarah made headlines when she publicly criticized Pia for supposedly not being a supportive sister, both emotionally and financially.

Among the reasons behind the feud that Sarah mentioned were Pia siding with their mother, Cheryl Alonzo Tyndall, who supposedly urged Sarah to leave her husband Charlie Manze because he had “no money”; and Pia allegedly not agreeing to help her financially despite Sarah being “broke.”

Sarah, in her successive Instagram Stories posts at the time, also recalled once being raped, and accused her mother of saying she deserved the assault.

“Bilang anak at kapatid, napakasakit sa akin na makitang nagkakaganito ang mga taong mahal ko,” Pia wrote. “Hiling ko na lang po sa inyo na isama nyo kami sa inyong mga dasal at sana mahanap na rin ng aming pamilya ang nararapat na healing.”

“Sa panahon na ito, magpakita po tayo ng pagmamalasakit at pagmamahal sa isa't isa. Maraming salamat po.”