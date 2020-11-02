Alex Gonzaga, fiancé Mikee Morada mark fourth anniversary

MANILA – Actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga and her fiancé Mikee Morada are celebrating their fourth year as a couple.

"When the time is right, I, the Lord will make it happen. Four years until forever with you by God’s grace," Gonzaga wrote on Instagram on Sunday night, as she greeted Morada on their special day.

The two got engaged in Hong Kong last December.

The proposal happened last December 27 at 1881 Heritage in Hong Kong and was witnessed by Gonzaga's parents.

In a previous post, Gonzaga called Morada her “first and by God’s grace last true love.”

“Thank you for not demanding anything from me and yet you always give me what I want. Thank you for making me feel what it really is to be in a relationship,” she said in a post last April.

Just last month, Gonzaga revealed she and her family, including Morada, have survived COVID-19.

Gonzaga uploaded a vlog to share about the coronavirus outbreak in their household after a family member returned from buying food outside.

Gonzaga admitted she was frustrated upon knowing she tested positive for the coronavirus, which delayed some of her plans and supposed life milestones, including her wedding with Morada.

“Gusto ko ikasal ngayon kasama 'yung family, konting friends pero dahil sa walang kakwenta-kwentang bagay, nakuha namin COVID,” she said.

Her parents, Pinty and Bonoy Gonzaga, were all asymptomatic while she, Morada, and her assistant Sofie experienced mild symptoms such as sore throat, loss of taste, feeling weak, and clogged nose. None of them needed hospitalization.

