Mariah Carey officially welcomes Christmas 2023 season

International pop superstar Mariah Carey has officially declared the start of this year's Christmas season.

Carey welcomed the holiday season as she released a short video on Wednesday of her trapped in a block of ice and being defrosted. She shatters the ice and shouts "It's time" to cue in her global hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You."



As of writing, her post has received over 600 million views on Instagram.

She also shared the video on Twitter, which has been viewed over 1 million times.

Carey released "All I Want for Christmas Is You" back in 1994 bas part of her album "Merry Christmas."