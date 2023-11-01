'Mandalorian' star Emily Swallow to attend ManiPopCon

Emily Swallow. Handout

MANILA -- Emily Swallow, best known for her role as the Armorer in Disney+'s smash-hit series "The Mandalorian," is coming to the Philippines.

Swallow is set to attend this year's Manila Pop Culture Convention (ManiPopCon), which will be held at Ayala Malls Manila Bay from November 17 to 19.

The actress is expected to regale fans with behind-the-scenes tales and engage in an interactive Q&A session.

In a video message to her fans, Swallow said she is excited for ManiPopCon. “I have been all over the world this year meeting spectacular fans in phenomenal conventions," she said.

“I have been hosted by the best hosts and seen the most amazing cosplay but I need to see more. I’ve only been to four continents and I thought, why not do one more. How about I come to the Philippines?”

In the "Star Wars" spin-off, Swallow plays the enigmatic leader of a tribe of Mandalorian warriors who not only guides Din Djarin (the eponymous Mandalorian) but also lends her wisdom and expertise to mend his iconic armor. Even with her face obscured behind the iconic Mandalorian helmet, Swallow's presence shines through, marking her as an integral character in the Star Wars tapestry.

Swallow is also known for her roles in other US series such as "The Mentalist" and "Supernatural."

For those who want to secure a spot at Emily Swallow's appearance, ManiPopCon is currently offering tickets for premium experience photo ops and autograph sessions. Fans can find all the details and updates on ticket availability here.