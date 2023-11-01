Home > Entertainment LOOK: What celebrities wore for Halloween 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2023 04:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA-- Celebrities turned to social media to share their photos wearing costumes and colorful outfits for this year's Halloween celebrations. Here's a compilation of some of celebrities in there colorful outfits. Anne Curtis as Dyosa View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith) Solenn Heussaff as a goddess Coleen Garcia in an Ibong Adarna-inspired outfit View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Garcia Crawford (@coleen) Aubrey Miles as Cleopatra View this post on Instagram A post shared by AUBREY MILES (@milesaubrey) Bangs Garcia as Pennywise from 'It' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valerie Garcia-Birchmore (@valeriebangsgarcia) Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano as Pinoy superheroes Captain Barbell and Darna View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donny Pangilinan (@donny) Jayda as Rosalinda View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayda (@jayda) Angeline Quinto in a vegetable costume View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angeline Quinto (@loveangelinequinto) Ruffa Gutierrez as Cleopatra. View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUFFA GUTIERREZ (@iloveruffag) Barbie Imperial as Juliet View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBIE IMPERIAL (@msbarbieimperial) Andrea Brillantes as Lilith View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news Read More: Halloween