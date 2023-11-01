Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: What celebrities wore for Halloween 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2023 04:18 PM

MANILA-- Celebrities turned to social media to share their photos wearing costumes and colorful outfits for this year's Halloween celebrations.

Here's a compilation of some of celebrities in there colorful outfits. 

Anne Curtis as Dyosa

Solenn Heussaff as a goddess

via nicobolzico IG

Coleen Garcia in an Ibong Adarna-inspired outfit

Aubrey Miles as Cleopatra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AUBREY MILES (@milesaubrey)

Bangs Garcia as Pennywise from 'It'

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano as Pinoy superheroes Captain Barbell and Darna

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Donny Pangilinan (@donny)

Jayda as Rosalinda

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jayda (@jayda)

Angeline Quinto in a vegetable costume

Ruffa Gutierrez as Cleopatra.

Barbie Imperial as Juliet

Andrea Brillantes as Lilith

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

