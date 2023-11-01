LOOK: What celebrities wore for Halloween 2023

MANILA-- Celebrities turned to social media to share their photos wearing costumes and colorful outfits for this year's Halloween celebrations.

Here's a compilation of some of celebrities in there colorful outfits.

Anne Curtis as Dyosa

Solenn Heussaff as a goddess

Coleen Garcia in an Ibong Adarna-inspired outfit

Aubrey Miles as Cleopatra

Bangs Garcia as Pennywise from 'It'

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano as Pinoy superheroes Captain Barbell and Darna

Jayda as Rosalinda

Angeline Quinto in a vegetable costume

Ruffa Gutierrez as Cleopatra.

Barbie Imperial as Juliet

Andrea Brillantes as Lilith