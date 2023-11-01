LOOK: Chito Miranda spends time with family in Canada

Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda took a break from the band's North American tour to enjoy the sights in Canada with his family.

On Instagram, Miranda uploaded photos of his family enjoying the beautiful scenery at Banff.

"Ang saya lang na nakakasama ko pamilya at mga kaibigan ko sa mga ganitong lugar dahil sa pagbabanda," Miranda captioned his Instagram post.



In an earlier post, Miranda said he brought along his family as his band embarks on a concert tour abroad.

"Sobrang saya ko na nasasama ko 'yung family ko sa tour. Medyo nakaka-stress mag-travel kasama ang kids pero worth it naman 'yung hassle kasi enjoy naman sila bumiyahe. And I would rather deal with the stress of traveling with the kids, kesa ma-stress dahil malayo ako sa kanila. Right now, sila lang ang mahalaga. Lord, simple lang ang gusto namin sa buhay: ang maging palaging safe, and healthy, at mamuhay ng tahimik at malayo sa gulo," Miranda wrote.

Parokya ni Edgar kicked off its US and Canada tour last October 14 in Washington, D.C.