Joey Paras' wake to be opened to public

MANILA -- The wake of theater actor and comedian Joey Paras will be opened to the public, his family confirmed.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, his niece Zciara Fabian announced that family, relatives and friends of Paras may pay their final respects as they open the wake to the public starting on Thursday, November 2, at St. Peter Chapel on Sct. Chuatoco corner Panay Avenue in Quezon City . Interment details are still being finalized.

Paras died on Sunday after a series of heart attacks as confirmed by Fabian.

The family is now appealing for financial help to deal with hospital and funeral expenses. Those who wish to help can do so via Fabian's GCash account (09053414847).

