Hoshi of K-pop group Seventeen is the featured artist in Epik High’s latest single “Screen Time”. Photo: Screen grab from ‘Screen Time’ music video on Youtube.

Popular South Korean hip-hop group Epik High on Wednesday dropped their new single “Screen Time,” featuring Hoshi of K-pop group Seventeen.

The single is the first collaboration between the hip-hop trio and Hoshi.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Prior to the release of the music video, Tablo said he is nervous because their featured artists are used to “seeing huge stream numbers but we’re a group from back in the day."

“At the end of the day though, my only wish is that people enjoy the song and it endures,” Tablo shared on Instagram Stories.

“Screen Time” is Epik High’s second release for 2023. They released their extended play “Strawberry” in February, which featured collaborations with Hwasa of Mamamoo and Jackson Wang of GOT7.

Seventeen, on the other hand, recently made a comeback with their 11th EP “Seventeenth Heaven.”

Composed of Tablo, Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz, Epik High is known for songs such as “Born Hater,” “Don’t Hate Me” and “Rosario,” among others.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.