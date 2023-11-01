Celebs buried at Loyola Memorial Park remembered by fans

MANILA -- Stars buried at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City continue to live in the hearts of the people they’ve touched over the years.
Several fans were seen paying their respect at the tombs of some celebrities that served as pillars in the entertainment industry on Wednesday, All Saints' Day.
The final resting place of master rapper Francis Magalona was adorned with flowers and a lit candle.
Magalona, whose legacy continues to be felt in the music scene, died in 2009 after he was diagnosed with leukemia.
More than 20 years have passed since the murder of the TV and movie actress Nida Blanca but some fans still took time to remember and pray for the actress.
Decades have likewise passed since Julie Vega reportedly succumbed to cardiac arrest at just 16 years old in 1985, but fans and loved ones still remember to leave tributes at her plot.
Meanwhile, like the legacy reporter to the stars Mario Dumaual left in the industry, the veteran journalist remains unforgotten. He was remembered by loved ones on All Saint’s Day with flowers.
Related videos: