Screenshots from Mariah Carey's Twitter account.

'It's Mariah's season'

American pop diva Mariah Carey surprised fans with her Halloween look as she officially welcomes the Christmas season.

In a tweet, Carey posed in a spooky look but later on transformed into her Santa-like outfit and sang her holiday mega-hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

"IT’S TIME!!! #MariahSZN" Carey said in the caption.

Carey has the record for the most number 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with 19.

She has 5 Grammy awards under her belt for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song for "We Belong Together" and Best Contemporary R&B Album for "The Emancipation Of Mimi" along with Female Best Pop Vocal Performance for "Vision Of Love" and Best New Artist.

