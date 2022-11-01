Sam Concepcion gives update on HBO Asia's 'Halfworld'

MANILA – Sam Concepcion is looking forward to finally showing to his fans all his hard work for the third season of the action-fantasy series “Halfworlds,” which is an HBO Asia project.

“We had been working on it, but the pandemic affected everyone’s timeline. It’s now in postproduction, I believe. It’s action and fantasy—that’s all I can say for now,” he told Inquirer.

“But it was exciting and super fun to shoot. We had a great director and cast, so for sure, it’s going to be a good one. I’m looking forward to seeing it,” he added.

It was in 2019 when it was first announced that the singer-actor will be co-starring in the series with Bianca Umali, to be directed by Mikhail Red ("Birdshot," "Eerie," "Block Z").

“Halfworlds” will follow a half-human, half-Engkanto who is on a mission to find the original source of a mysterious plant that is said to have the power to heal all Engkantos of their hunger for human flesh.

It is set in the middle of an ongoing war between Engkanto tribes, all of which are also seeking the plant.

"Halfworlds" first premiered in 2015, and has become HBO Asia's longest-running series. Its first season was nominated in multiple categories at the 2016 Asian Awards, including Best Drama.

