MANILA -- Veteran singer Martin Nievera is marking his 40th year in show business with a concert titled "M4D Martin 4 Decades" at The Theatre at Solaire on November 19 at 8 p.m..

"Let’s do this people!" Nievera wrote on Instagram as he uploaded the poster of his upcoming concert.

Last September, Nievera marked his four decades in the industry with a special concert at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Downtown Los Angeles.

In his recent guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Nievera described himself as "naïve" and "excited" when he embarked on a music career.

"As a struggling singer I was 17 I think or 16 then I won my first singing contest in that year. 1981 'yon," Nievera recalled.

Despite his success, Nievera considers becoming a father the highlight of his life.

"Becoming a father was for me pinaka-highlight in all of my years as a human being and a singer for 40 years dahil iba na 'yung feeling mo, you have a different reason to sing," Nievera said.

Nievera has two sons, Robin and Ram, with ex-wife Pops Fernandez. He also has a son, Santino, with former partner Katrina Ojeda.

Nievera also opened up about his struggles as he pursued an international career.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"I left so many times to try and make it in Las Vegas. I had a one-year contract that only lasted two months. Marami akong palpak sa America. ... Nahirapan ako talaga but 'yan talaga ang dream ko ever since I started the business. I wanted to show the world what the Filipino can do through my music, my interviews, my way of talking. I thought I was it, I thought I would be the one, mali. The moment you think that you will be the one, you are not that guy. So maraming lessons din, " the singer said.

Now, Nievera said his goal as an artist is to enjoy the things he do.

"So it's really survival now. So my strategy for now is just to enjoy what I am doing. Wala na akong pakialam sa fame at sa fortune," Nievera said.

Related video: