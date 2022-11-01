LOOK: Nadine Lustre turns 29 as Tinker Bell

Screengrabs from Andrei Suleik's Instagram account

MANILA – Actress-singer Nadine Lustre celebrated her birthday in style as she transformed as Disney fairy Tinker Bell.

Lustre marked her 29th birthday in what appeared to be an intimate gathering in an island while donning a Tinker Bell costume.

In an Instagram Story of photographer Andrei Suleik, the actress was seen blowing her birthday candles on October 31.

Last week, Lustre hit back at her detractors who said she’s changed and she looks older.

“I find it so weird when people say I’ve changed and I look older,” she said. “What? Were you expecting me to be the same person when I was 21? I'm turning 29 next week.”

She is also set to star in the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Deleter.”

In the movie, Lustre plays an “online content moderator who deletes a suicide video made by her co-worker.”

The techno-horror aspect of the story unravels when a “mysterious vengeful presence” starts to hound her character Lyra, who is also struggling to escape her “own troubled past.”

“Deleter” marks Lustre’s first collaboration with Mikhail Red. It is her second big-screen offering after she resumed her acting career this year with “Greed,” following a three-year hiatus during which she focused on music.

