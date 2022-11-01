LISTEN: Shanaia Gomez releases new single 'Awake'

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" celebrity housemate Shanaia Gomez has released a new single "Awake."

The upbeat track, which is now available on various music streaming platforms, "explores the intense feeling of being in love and the joy it brings to one's heart."

The official lyric video and music video of the newest bop is now available on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Star Music.

"Awake," the latest Star Pop release, was produced by label head Rox Santos and composed by Trishia Denise.

It's Gomez's follow-up to her debut single, "Para Sa'yo," which released last July.

The 20-year-old actress-singer was one of the contestants of “Idol Philippines” season 1 in 2019. She also starred in trending series "He's Into Her" season 2.

