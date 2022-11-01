MANILA – Ecstatic is an understatement for how Janine Gutierrez felt when she learned about her next project.

Through an Instagram Story on Monday night, Gutierrez shared to her followers that for her next acting job, she will be directed by no less than acclaimed filmmaker Erik Matti.

“Waaaaah sa wakasssss so happy to finally work with you direk @erikmatti” Gutierrez exclaimed in her post.

“Kung alam mo lang yung saya kooooo. Tagal ko nang goal to!! See you soon direk!!! THANK YOUUU,” she added.

The two, however, remained mum about details of the project.

Matti is best known for his socially relevant films such as “On The Job,” “Honor Thy Father” and “Buy Bust.”

Matti is also known for horror flicks such as “Seklusyon” and “Kuwaresma.”