Photo from Kit Connor's Twitter account.

Netflix queer series "Heartstopper" star Kit Connor came out as a member of the LGBT community and expressed his disappointment over allegations of some fans.

Addressing rumors that he has been queer-baiting, Connor came out as bisexual and pointed out that some have missed the point of their show.

"Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats on forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye," he said in a tweet.

"Heartstopper" writer Alice Oseman replied and supported Connor, saying he is "amazing."

"I truly don't understand how people can watch 'Heartstopper' and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as F**K. Kit, you are amazing," Oseman said.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name written by Oseman, "Heartstopper" revolves around a gay student Charlie Spring who fell in love with his rugby star player seatmate Nick Nelson (Connor.)

The British coming-of-age series received critical acclaim for its diverse representation of the LGBT community and a fresh take on queer issues.

Same-sex marriage is legal in 28 countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Uruguay, and the United States.

Taiwan became the first place in Asia to allow gay marriages. Drives for same-sex marriage in the Philippines have faced stiff opposition from some religious groups.

RELATED VIDEO: