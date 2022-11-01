'Black Adam' stars Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge on their heroic roles

Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate Warner Bros. "Black Adam"

As Dr. Fate, Pierce Brosnan dons his first-ever superhero suit in the blockbuster hit 'Black Adam'.

The actor is no stranger to international success, thanks to his years of playing James Bond in several films and Remington Steele on TV.

"I don't consider him a superhero. I consider him a man first and foremost, and he is a man of definite wisdom, humanity and soul, who has endured so many trials and tribulations in life and who is burdened and blessed with the helmet of Nabu and has the power to foresee the future to teleport, to do all these extraordinary feats of superhero life," Brosnan said.

Pierce Brosnan at the UK premiere of Black Adam Warner Bros. "Black Adam"

"But ultimately, it's the man. It's just the man who really connected with me. And so I had to go and look back on my own life as an actor and performances I’ve given. And so you bring all of that into what this man is now, really. And you try to keep it as sincere and as open and as honest as possible."

Pierce Brosnan and Aldis Hodge Warner Bros. "Black Adam"

In the movie, Aldis Hodge soars as Hawkman. The actor said playing a superhero in a big DC film holds a special significance.

"Being able to step into these shoes, in this role, there's the responsibility of representation on the back end of that. That's where the real work comes in. What opportunities does it open up for others, what conversations does it move along for others. So for me, every job again pushes towards a greater goal, where we as artists get to share our work and love for what we do to help culture move forward in unison in the best way possible," Hodge shared.

Sarah Shahi and Mo Amer Warner Bros. "Black Adam"

Meanwhile, Mo Amer provides comic relief but also excels in an action sequence, thanks to his Filipino martial arts training.

The Palestinian-American learned how to use arnis when he was a young adult in Houston, Texas. Filipino martial arts was also mentioned in his own critically acclaimed Netflix series, 'Mo'.

"Six months of taking kali stick training, which is nowhere near enough where you should have to be an expert or anything like that. But that basic information and form that I got in those six months was very, very helpful and useful," he said. "I went to the stunt department, I walked in and they were holding kali sticks. I didn't know, they just had them when I walked in the stunt room. ‘Kali sticks.’ ‘Yeah. That's what we’re working with today. Are you familiar?’ ‘I was like: ‘I am familiar.’ So cool. It was just fun. I knew the form itself and understand that it comes from a long tradition from the Philippines and the fact that it’s a sword-fighting art form."

'Black Adam' is now out in theaters.