Wendell Ramos could not wait to spend time with newborn daughter

MANILA – Wendell Ramos is one happy father after his wife Kukai Guevarra gave birth to their baby daughter.

Ramos and Guevarra named their daughter Mary Mardell Ann, who was born last October 27.

“Our little bundle of Joy,” he wrote on Instagram after sharing snaps of him and his daughter in what seem to be video calls.

“Thank you Heavenly Father God for blessing us and keeping my wife and our baby girl koikoi (Mary Mardell Ann Ramos) safe,” he added.

Saying he can’t wait to spend more time with his newborn, the former “Wildflower” actor said: “Pasensya na anak, work muna si Dada. I’ll see you soon.”

Ramos and Gueverra were longtime partners before they tied the knot at the National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians in Parañaque City on December 9, 2017.