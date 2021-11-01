Skusta Clee’s music video for ‘Karma’ features cameo appearances from Awra Briguela and Bea Alonzo, aside from his collaborator on the track, Gloc 9. YouTube: Panty Droppaz League

MANILA — Skusta Clee has gone viral, turning into a zombie in a star-studded, big-budget music video for “Karma,” and topping the music trends list of YouTube within a day of its release.

The Ex Battalion member premiered the “Thriller”-inspired short, which features a zombie apocalypse, fittingly on Halloween.

Directed by Titus Cee, the video sees Skusta Clee as a vengeful undead, dancing while rapping about being betrayed and seeking payback.

He is joined by a mob of zombies, performing at different locations, from a derelict supermarket to an abandoned bus.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Aside from Skusta Clee’s collaborator on the track, Gloc 9, the music video features cameo appearances from Awra Briguela as a glamorous zombie, and Bea Alonzo as the woman hunted by the rapper’s character.

The music video instantly won raves, with comments numbering nearly 15,000 on YouTube on Monday night. Viewers praised the production value, the portrayals of the undead, costumes and makeup, and the cinematography, among others.

As of writing, it remained the number one video in YouTube’s trending list for music, and has amassed over 2.3 million views in less than a day.