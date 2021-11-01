Singer-songwriter Lili’s debut album ‘Sunchild’ is now available on streaming platforms. Sony Music Philippines



MANILA — Singer-songwriter Lili, known to most as keyboardist Lily Gonzales of the indie-folk band The Ransom Collective, has launched her debut album as a solo artist.

Titled “Sunchild,” the 12-track record was inspired by Lili’s stay in Rote, a secluded island in Indonesia, during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I got stuck there and went through some negative, but mostly positive experiences, and it got me to write the songs that are now in my album,” she said.

Among the tracks are “Sail Away,” her personal favorite, about letting go and conquering fears; and the lead single “Places,” about Lili’s journey of self-discovery.

For “Sunchild,” Lili’s collaborators included Howard Lustrio and Pat Sarabia of Oh! Flamingo, Mikey Amistoso, Enzo Zulueta, and Eco Del Rio — resulting in an album of what’s billed as “soft rock tunes.”

“My album is a reflection of my most natural state at this moment in time,” Lili said. “I made no intention to sound anything but myself and it means a lot to mean that I was able to express myself in that way, as I've been wanting to do so for so long.”