Ryza Cenon shares moving clip to mark son's first birthday

MANILA – Ryza Cenon could not believe that her son Night is now a year old.

On Instagram, Cenon created a moving video compiling all her moments with her first child since he was born.

“To my dearest Night, Happy 1st birthday! It's hard to believe that you're already a year old. Parang kailan lang nasa tummy ka ni mommy, but here we are celebrating your first birthday,” she wrote in the caption.

“I thank God sa pagsagot ng dasal ko. At ikaw 'yun anak. You complete us and give us hope. We’re looking forward to seeing you grow up to become a good, responsible and adorable person. We love you sooooo much! Happy birthday,” she added.

Cenon and her partner, Miguel Cruz, welcomed their first child together in October 2020.

The actress earlier said she and Cruz intend to devote their attention to their baby before entertaining plans of getting married.

“Matagal pa ‘yun . . . Focus muna sa baby first. Napapag-usapan naman namin ang kasal, pero hindi muna,” she said in November.