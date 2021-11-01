Actress Elisse Joson has penned a touching letter for baby Felize, her daughter with boyfriend Mccoy de Leon.

On Instagram, Joson finally shared with her fans and followers a glimpse of her baby girl, saying "Our little angel 👼🏻 ready to say hello to the world."

Joson admitted that she had to deal with uncertainty before her daughter came into her life. The 25-year-old actress stressed that it is now clear to her what she wants to be.

"Dearest Felize, Life was uncertain before you came. I didn't know which path to take, the choices to make. I didn't know what to be, what I want to be.. Now, nothing is clearer to me than to be the best me, to be the best mommy, for you," Joson wrote.

"I am lucky to have your daddy in my life and we are very lucky to have you, our greatest blessing, in our lives. ❤️," Joson added.

On Sunday night, for the first time, Joson and De Leon revealed that they already have a baby.

The couple made the revelation during their guesting on "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10".

Joson and De Leon first asked "Kuya" to be the godfather of their daughter Felisse McKenzie.

De Leon and Joson's love team "McLisse" was formed in 2016 during their stint on "Pinoy Big Brother."

Reports about De Leon and Joson's reconciliation surfaced in August last year after the actor posted on social media a snap of him kissing the actress on the forehead.

Last June, De Leon admitted that he and Joson got back together before the pandemic. De Leon said both of them learned a lot when they decided to rekindle their relationship.

