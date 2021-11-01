Celebrities congratulate Mccoy de Leon, Elisse Joson

MANILA -- Celebrities turned to social media to congratulate couple Mccoy de Leon and Elisse Joson after they revealed on Sunday night that they already have a baby.

The couple made the revelation during their guesting on "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10."

Janella Salvador, Maymay Entrata, Ruffa Gutierrez, Mariel Rodriguez and Melai Cantiveros congratulated the first time parents. They left their congratulatory messages in the comment section of Joson's Instagram post about her baby Felize.

"Congrats sa inyo ate and kuya," Entrata wrote.

"Congratulations, @elissejosonn & @mccoydeleon!!!" Sue Ramirez said.

Rodriguez said she has a lot of baby stuff that she can send to Joson. "I'm sure kasing ganda mooooo," she told Joson.

"Congratulations, Elisse. Welcome to motherhood!," Salvador said.

"Congrats, Elisse and @mccoydeleon!" Ria Atayde wrote.

"Omggggg congratulations," Gutierrez shared.

"Congrats love! Excited to meet her soon!" Jane de Leon wrote.

Other celebrities who also expressed their support for Joson and de Leon were Karla Estrada, JC de Vera, Arlene Muhlach, Ara Mina, Isabelle Daza, Jolina Magdangal, and many more.

De Leon and Joson's love team "McLisse" was formed in 2016 during their stint on "Pinoy Big Brother."

Last June, De Leon admitted that he and Joson got back together before the pandemic.

