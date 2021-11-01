MANILA — “Busog lang po ako.”

This was actress Michelle Vito’s playful remark on Monday, in apparent response to speculation that she is pregnant after she and her boyfriend, actor Enzo Pineda, posted photos of their beach getaway.

On Twitter, Vito addressed “Marites,” the new Pinoy social media slang for gossipmongers.

“Happy Monday mga Marites. Gusto ko lang naman kumain. Busog lang po ako,” she quipped.

“So stop lunch na po kayo hays,” Vito added, with a facepalm emoji.

Happy monday mga marites.. gusto ko lang naman kumain.. busog lang po ako. 🙈



So stop lunch na po kayo hays 😅🤦🏼‍♀️ — Michelle Vito (@MichelleVito) November 1, 2021

Vito’s statement came a day after she and Pineda shared on Instagram snaps of their vacation with other companions.

One photo in Pineda’s post shows Vito with both her hands on her stomach, prompting a flood of comments asking whether the gesture pertained to a “baby bump.”

In all photos, Vito is seen wearing a figure-hugging red swimsuit.

“Good times and tan lines,” was Vito’s simple caption in her own post.

Vito, 24, and Pineda, 31, have been together for nearly two years. They celebrated their first anniversary as a couple in February 2021.