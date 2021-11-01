Julia Montes is Coco Martin’s current leading lady in ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ Instagram: @montesjulia08

MANILA — Julia Montes penned a sweet message for her “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” co-star and rumored partner Coco Martin on Monday, as he turned a year older.

Martin celebrated his 40th birthday on November 1.

On Instagram, Montes shared a photo of Martin smiling, with a pet bird on his shoulder.

In its caption, she wrote: “Sa taong sobrang magmahal sa kapwa, kaibigan , pamilya at sa trabaho. Wag mong kakalimutan na biyaya ka sa lahat ng taong natutulungan at nakakasama mo.”

“May the joy that you have spread come back to you not only on this day but throughout the rest of your life. Mahal ka namin. Happy birthday,” Montes told Martin, with heart and smile emojis.

Montes, 26, has long been rumored to be Martin’s girlfriend, but neither has ever gone on record to confirm an official relationship.

They were first paired onscreen in 2012, in the phenomenal series “Walang Hanggan,” and went on to co-star in “A Moment In Time” in 2013, “Ikaw Lamang” in 2014, “Wanasapanataym” in 2015.

Montes’ addition as Martin’s leading lady in “Ang Probinsyano” this year marked their first project together in six years.