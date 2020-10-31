WATCH: Nadine Lustre shares new visual album ‘Wildest Dreams’ for free

MANILA — No tricks here —fans of Nadine Lustre definitely got a treat when the actress-singer dropped her visual album, “Wildest Dreams,” for free on YouTube on Saturday.

Check it out below:

Lustre co-wrote the project, which starred herself and featured an appearance from her ex-boyfriend, James Reid.

It was released under Reid’s label, Careless, and he was also credited as an executive producer with Lox Valiente. Reid was also in the credits for music alongside Marcus Davis, Isagani Palabyab, and Bret Jackson.



“Wildest Dreams” is about Lustre’s journey of self-discovery and self-love. It sees her traverse dream-like sequences —some of the aesthetics for which were inspired by the culture of Sagada— reciting over and over again the line, “I give myself permission to,” with the only difference each time being how she ends it. Among those were “to feel,” “to trust my own vision,” “to love myself,” and to “follow my dreams.”

The film was directed by Dominic Bekaert with production house Zoopraxi Studios.