Regine Angeles welcomes baby daughter

MANILA - Actress Regine Angeles has given birth to a baby girl.

On Instagram on Sunday, the actress posted photos of her and her husband Van Victor Leaño with their baby girl.

“Hello world! Gave birth via normal delivery last night (Oct 31) to our baby girl Kaia Rosalie at 10pm,” she wrote in the caption.

“Thank you so much @thejavismd for helping me get through this kahit na ang laki laki ni baby. Thank you Lord for this wonderful blessing,” she added.

Two days before giving birth, Leaño paid tribute to Angeles on social media, saying he appreciates all his wife’s sacrifices in carrying their baby in her womb for months.

“Maligayang Kaarawan sa aking Marikit. Saludo ako sa'yo kasi kitang kita ko hirap mo sa pag bubuntis mo nitong pandemya. Mas topakin pa ata ako kesa sa'yo ngayon e,” he said.

To end his birthday greeting, Leaño said in jest: “Dahil jan, ang regalo ko sayo ay baby number 3. Mahal na mahal kita.”

Aside from their newborn daughter, Angeles and Leaño also have a three-year-old son.

Angeles and Leaño were married in January 2016.