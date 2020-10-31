‘Namatay ako for a time’: ‘Showtime’ hosts celebrate ‘rebirth’ to kick off anniversary week

MANILA — They weren’t even sure if they were going to be on-air for an anniversary special this year, with the pandemic and the broadcast shutdown.

But now they are celebrating it, there’s nothing but gratitude and a determination to make their fans happy again within the hearts of the hosts of “It’s Showtime,” as seen in a touching video that opened the noontime show’s episode this Saturday.

The overall feel of clip was that they felt like they were reborn —stronger and with an even bigger resolve to do their jobs the best they can. It began with the hosts recollecting the pain they were grappling with when the pandemic first took them off the air, followed by the shutdown news.

“Hindi maganda iyong pakiramdam ko nu’ng mga pagkakataon na iyon,” Vice Ganda admitted. “Pinipilit kong tumawa pero durog na durog iyong puso ko.”

“Namatay ako for a time pero ngayon nabuhay ulit ako. At iyong buhay ko [ngayon ay] punong-puno ng pag-asa,” the comedian added.

You can check out the video below:

Watch more in iWantTFC

“It’s Showtime” is airing on free TV again, thanks to a deal with the Zoe Broadcasting Network. The block-time agreement led to the rebranded channel A2Z, which became a home to Kapamilya shows such as “It’s Showtime” and “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

“Better days are staring to come,” an optimistic Vice Ganda said to close the video. “Ang sarap kasi buhay na buhay nanaman kami. Buhay ng gulong ay umiikot. Galing tayo doon [sa ibaba] eh kaya maraming magandang mangyayari.”