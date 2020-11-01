Mark Ruffalo asks followers to pray for PH as Typhoon Rolly hits country

Mark Ruffalo walks onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP

MANILA – Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo, popularly known for playing The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, is asking his followers to include the Philippines in their prayers.

His plea comes as Typhoon Rolly, the world's strongest storm so far this year, battered the country on Sunday, threatening to affect millions of Filipinos in various regions.

“Pray for our brothers and sisters in the Philippines then get ready to send donations,” Ruffalo wrote on Twitter.

As of writing, Ruffalo’s tweet has garnered almost 40,000 “likes”, close to 10,000 retweets, and hundreds of replies.

Several netizens thanked Ruffalo for his concern.

Based on its latest bulletin on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Rolly (international name: GONI) was packing strong maximum winds of 215 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 295 km per hour while moving west at 25 kph as of 10 a.m.

PAGASA said Rolly was last estimated 30 kilometers west southwest of Pili, Camarines Sur, and is forecast to head towards Marinduque-Southern Quezon area on Sunday afternoon, and Batangas-Cavite area on Sunday evening.

It is expected to leave the Luzon landmass and emerge over the West Philippine Sea between Sunday evening and early Monday.

On Sunday, Rolly will bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Metro Manila, Bicol region, Calabarzon, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, and the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela.

Moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains will prevail over Cordillera Administrative Region, Eastern Visayas, and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA warned of flooding, rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (e.g. lahar) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards.

As this developed, PAGASA said another weather system, Tropical Storm Siony (international name: Atsani), entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 8 a.m. Sunday, packing maximum winds of 75 kph near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph while moving west-northwestward at 30 kph.

But Siony remains less likely to affect the country over the next 2 to 3 days, the weather bureau added.