LOOK: Ryza Cenon gives birth to first child

MANILA – Actress Ryza Cenon has finally welcomed her first child.

On Instagram on Sunday, Cenon shared a photo of the hand of her son, whom she named baby Night.

Based on her caption, she gave birth to her son with her partner Miguel Cruz on Saturday. “Napakahirap pero lahat worth it! Welcome Baby Night,” she wrote.

In an interview with PEP, Cenon said she was unable to stop her tears when she first saw her baby.

"Napaiyak ako nung una ko siyang makita, pero nawala ang lahat ng pagod ko. Thirteen hours ako na nag-labor dahil two centimeters pa lang ang cervix dilatation ko. Pagdating ng nine centimeters, doon na ako nag-deliver pero matagal din,” she said.

“One hour and forty minutes bago siya lumabas dahil kapag nagpapahinga ako sa pag-iri, bumabalik siya," she added.

Cenon gave birth to baby Night via normal delivery at the St. Luke’s Medical Center. He weighed 2.68 kilograms.

It was last July when Cenon confirmed that she is pregnant.



In August, Cenon paid tribute to Cruz, a cinematographer, for all the things he does for her during her pregnancy, especially in these trying times.

“Flexing” Cruz on her social media page, Cenon enumerated the things she loves about him.

“Dada thank you for everything. Sa mahabang pasensya sa mood ko. At sa support mo sakin and lalo na sa love na binibigay mo samin ni baby boy,” she said then.

“We’re lucky to have you. Super responsible mo sa lahat, kahit napaka-busy mo sa work lagi kang andyan para samin. Thank you so much. We love you dada,” Cenon added.