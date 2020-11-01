IN PHOTOS: What celebrities wore for Halloween 2020
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 01 2020 12:29 PM | Updated as of Nov 02 2020 12:15 AM
MANILA - The brewing storm did not stop some of the country's celebrities to play dress up on Halloween even if it meant they would only be donning it at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As usual, some of them went all out as they delighted their fans with a variety of costumes. These range from superhero costumes to eye-popping outfits.
Meanwhile, some celebrities including Carlo Aquino, Anne Curtis, Marian Rivera, Nico Bolzico, Sofia Andres and many more decided to put cute costumes on their kids.
Check out the photos below.
1. Kathryn Bernardo
2. Enchong Dee
3. Carlo Aquino, Trina Candaza and their daughter Enola Mithi
4. Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia and their daughter Amari
5. Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff’s daughter Dahlia
6. Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes’ daughter Zia
7. Vicki Belo and daughter Scarlet Snow
8. Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico’s daughter Thylane
9. Dianne Medina and Rodjun Cruz’s son Joaquin
10. Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda’s daughter Zoe
11. Bea Alonzo
12. Liza Soberano
13. Daniel Padilla
