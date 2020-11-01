Home  >  Entertainment

IN PHOTOS: What celebrities wore for Halloween 2020

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2020 12:29 PM | Updated as of Nov 02 2020 12:15 AM

MANILA - The brewing storm did not stop some of the country's celebrities to play dress up on Halloween even if it meant they would only be donning it at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As usual, some of them went all out as they delighted their fans with a variety of costumes. These range from superhero costumes to eye-popping outfits.

Meanwhile, some celebrities including Carlo Aquino, Anne Curtis, Marian Rivera, Nico Bolzico, Sofia Andres and many more decided to put cute costumes on their kids.

Check out the photos below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Valle (@johnvalle20) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Enchong Dee (@mr_enchongdee) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Carlo Aquino (@jose_liwanag) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Coleen Garcia Crawford (@coleen) on

>
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marian Rivera Gracia Dantes 🇵🇭 (@marianrivera) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Scarlet Snow Belo (@scarletsnowbelo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nico Bolzico (@nicobolzico) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rodjun Cruz Ilustre (@rodjuncruz) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOFIA (@iamsofiaandres) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DP (@supremo_dp) on

1. Kathryn Bernardo

2. Enchong Dee

3. Carlo Aquino, Trina Candaza and their daughter Enola Mithi

4. Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia and their daughter Amari

5. Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff’s daughter Dahlia

6. Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes’ daughter Zia

7. Vicki Belo and daughter Scarlet Snow

8. Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico’s daughter Thylane

9. Dianne Medina and Rodjun Cruz’s son Joaquin

10. Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda’s daughter Zoe

11. Bea Alonzo

12. Liza Soberano

13. Daniel Padilla

