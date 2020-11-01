IN PHOTOS: What celebrities wore for Halloween 2020

MANILA - The brewing storm did not stop some of the country's celebrities to play dress up on Halloween even if it meant they would only be donning it at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As usual, some of them went all out as they delighted their fans with a variety of costumes. These range from superhero costumes to eye-popping outfits.

Meanwhile, some celebrities including Carlo Aquino, Anne Curtis, Marian Rivera, Nico Bolzico, Sofia Andres and many more decided to put cute costumes on their kids.

Check out the photos below.