'ASAP Natin To' celebrates music of OPM band 'Ben&Ben'

MANILA - “ASAP Natin To” celebrated the music of Ben&Ben on Sunday.

Teaming up for the number were Martin Nievera, Jason Dy, Inigo Pascual and Nyoy Volante who were all in the studio, with Yeng Constantino joining them virtually.

The first Ben&Ben hit which they performed was “Maybe the Night” which was released in 2017 and became the official soundtrack of the Black Sheep movie “Exes Baggage” starring former couple Carlo Aquino and Angelica Panganiban.

For their second song, all five sang “Pagtingin” which was released in 2019 from the OPM band’s “Limasawa Street” album.

Early this year, the band held a free online concert, shot from their homes, for the benefit of the country’s frontliners against COVID-19.

Just last August, the band donated the proceeds from their song, “Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin,” to campaigns helping the ABS-CBN employees who lost their jobs.

The music video for the song premiered after ABS-CBN was denied a franchise, with the band writing: “isang alay sa ating mga kapamilya, sa bigat ng mga pangyayari ngayon.”

