Actor Enchong Dee is now in Japan to attend the Tokyo International Film Festival where his film “The Fisher” had its international premiere.

Photos and snaps taken from the event were uploaded by Dee on his social media updates.





"Dream Came True! Enchong from The Philippines. That’s what I wrote in the solidarity board of @tokyo_intl_film_festival If you were to ask me a year ago where my life would be today… none of these would be my answer. I simply surrendered my life to the Source and He carried me through. One day I will share my story, but for now, I’m genuinely happy to go back to work," Dee captioned his most recent Instagram post.

"The Fisher" is nominated for the Ethical Film Award at the film festival.

Directed by Paul Soriano, the movie also stars Heaven Peralejo, Mon Confiado, Mercedes Cabral, and Eula Valdez.

Dee is also one of the stars of the upcoming 2023 MMFF official entry "Gomburza."

