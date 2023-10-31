Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Andrea Brillantes turn heads at Opulence Ball

"Pysche" Vice Ganda, "Dyosa" Anne Curtis, and "Lilith" Andrea Brillantes at the Opulence Ball. MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

Halloween parties are back and party organizer and host Mond Gutierrez came back with a bang bringing the biggest artists to his annual Opulence Halloween ball.

The stars went all out Tuesday night, dressed as gods and goddesses at the Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The whole Gutierrez family showed support for Mond, from Richard to Ruffa to Eddie Gutierrez who dressed up as Elvis Presley and Annabelle Rama who was celebrating her birthday.

Kapamilya stars brought their A-game.

Anne Curtis stunned every one at the black carpet as what she described herself as "herself" or "Dyosa".

For tonight, Andrea Brillantes is Lilith - a she-demon who was said to have been banished from the Garden of Eden.

Meanwhile, in the usual Vice Ganda fashion, the unkabogable star arrived as Psyche, the Greek goddess of soul.

With black and white butterflies from head to toe, Vice said she had to think of a character that nobody would usually choose as a costume for a Halloween ball.

Piolo Pascual, who rarely attends parties and socials like this one, came to support Mond.

Other celebrities who dressed up were Chie Filomeno, Kylie Verzosa, James Reid, Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho, Kiana Valenciano, Mikki of BGYO, Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero among others.