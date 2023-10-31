Song Kang and Kim Kim Yoo-jung star in the upcoming fantasy romance series 'My Demon.' Screenshot from video on Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

K-drama heartthrob Song Kang, dubbed the "Son of Netflix," is returning to the streaming platform with a new series alongside actress Kim Yoo-jung.

Song and Kim are set to lead the fantasy romance series "My Demon," which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 24.

In the show, Song plays demon Jeong Gu-won, who is forced to become the bodyguard of a bratty human heiress Do Do-hee (Kim) in order to recover the powers that he lost.

On Monday, Netflix dropped the teaser for "My Demon," showing the characters' first meeting and how Jeong ends up working for Do.

Key art for 'My Demon.' Photo courtesy of Netflix

Song is known for his lead roles in shows such as the apocalyptic horror "Sweet Home" and romance drama "Nevertheless." He has been dubbed as the "Son of Netflix" because most of his projects can be streamed on the platform.

Kim, meanwhile, was featured in dramas such as "Love in the Moonlight" and "Backstreet Rookie." Last year, she starred in the hit romance film "20th Century Girl," opposite Byeon Woo-seok.

