LOOK: Kiko Pangilinan embraces wife Sharon 'after work'

MANILA -- Former senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan expressed his support to his wife, screen veteran Sharon Cuneta, who just finished a reunion concert with her ex-husband Gabby Concepcion over the weekend.

On Instagram, Panglinan posted a photo which shows him and his wife embracing.

"Kapag natapos na ang oras sa trabaho," Pangiilnan captioned his Instagram post.

In the comment section of his post, Pangilinan received praises from netizens for being a supportive and understanding husband to the country's Megastar.

On Twitter, Pangilinan and Cuneta's eldest daughter Frankie Pangilinan also reacted to her parents sweet photo.

lord i see what u have done for others… https://t.co/145PbChWHo — kakie 🇵🇸 (@kakiep83) October 29, 2023

During their reunion concert at the Mall of Asia Arena last October 27, Cuneta and Concepcion was joined by their only child, KC Concepcion.

Aside from KC, Cuneta has three other children with her husband Francis Pangilinan. They are Frankie, Miel and Miguel.

