Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano dress up as Pinoy superheroes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2023 11:43 AM

MANILA -- Kapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano dressed up as Pinoy superheroes Captain Barbel and Darna, respectively, for a Halloween event.

In his social media account, Pangilinan also shared a cute video of him and Mariano as the superheroes.

@pangilinandonny Captain Darna pala ah!!! #fyp #happyhaloween ♬ 原聲 - yyt12

The two attended the Shake Rattle and Ball: The Alamat Exhibition Gala on Monday night.

@niceprintphoto @Donny Pangilinan & @bellemariano as Captain Barbell & Darna for tonight’s #ShakeRattleAndRoll #TYHalloweenBall 👻 #DonBelle #niceprintphoto #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound - Niceprintphoto

Currently, Pangilinan and Mariano star in the new hit primetime series "Can't Buy Me Love."

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “Can’t Buy Me Love” airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, A2Z, and TV5. 

“Can’t Buy Me Love” is the latest career milestone of Mariano and Pangilinan as a love team, after ushering in Star Cinema’s return to theaters with the romantic-comedy film “An Inconvenient Love.”

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Donny Pangilinan   Belle Mariano   Halloween   Captain Barbel   Darna   Shake Rattle and Ball  