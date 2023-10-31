MANILA -- Kapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano dressed up as Pinoy superheroes Captain Barbel and Darna, respectively, for a Halloween event.

In his social media account, Pangilinan also shared a cute video of him and Mariano as the superheroes.

The two attended the Shake Rattle and Ball: The Alamat Exhibition Gala on Monday night.

Currently, Pangilinan and Mariano star in the new hit primetime series "Can't Buy Me Love."

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “Can’t Buy Me Love” airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, A2Z, and TV5.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” is the latest career milestone of Mariano and Pangilinan as a love team, after ushering in Star Cinema’s return to theaters with the romantic-comedy film “An Inconvenient Love.”

