How Liza Soberano got her role in 'Lisa Frankenstein'

MANILA -- Fans of actress Liza Soberano shared their excitement as they finally got a sneak peak of their idol's Hollywood debut "Lisa Frankenstein" starring Kathryn Newton.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, Soberano shared how she got the role of Taffy, who is the stepsister of Newton’s character.

According to Soberano, the film's director Zelda Wiliams, the daughter of the late Hollywood actor Robin Williams, encouraged her to audition for the project.

The actress then sent a self-taped audition. She received the good news just after two days.

"I was like 'oh my gosh!' But the funny thing is I like to downplay things in my head until I am actually there na, because I don't want get too excited and biglang mauudlot," Soberano recalled.

The actress also shared at the time of the interview that she still can't believe that she's finally realizing her Hollywood dream.

"But I am really happy that a lot of people know that I am working on this project now because my fans have been waiting for the longest time since 2020 for me to go back into acting. So I am happy that they finally have

something to look forward to," Soberano said.



