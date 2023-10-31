K-pop artist G-Dragon. Photo: xxxibgdrgn/Instagram

K-pop superstar G-Dragon will undergo police questioning next week following accusations of illegal drug use, South Korean media reported Tuesday.

The 35-year-old artist's lawyer bared the development through a statement that was reported by local media, including English-language news outlets like Yonhap and the Korea Herald.

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, will reportedly undergo questioning on November 6 over suspicions that he used drugs. The singer has denied the allegations.

"Kwon has submitted all the evidence necessary for the investigation and his vow to sincerely cooperate in the hair and urine test, in order to reveal the truth and prove his innocence," the lawyer said as quoted by the Korea Herald.

The lawyer also urged the media to report responsibly to prevent false information against the K-pop star, who is best known as the leader of the boy group BIGBANG.

G-Dragon is among the South Korean entertainers who are currently involved in drug controversies, along with actors Lee Sun-kyun and Yoo Ah-in.

In 2011, G-Dragon also faced an investigation due to alleged drug use.

At the time, the singer reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana but said he was unaware that he consumed the substance. Prosecutors eventually decided to drop the case.

