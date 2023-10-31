Photo from Taylor Swift's Instagram account.

American singer Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" stayed on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart on its second week.

According to Billboard, “Cruel Summer” drew 80.1 million radio airplay audience impressions, 21.3 million streams, and sold 7,000 downloads, Luminate data from October 20 to 26 tracking week showed.

"Paint The Town Red" by Doja Cat and "Snooze" by SZA remained at second and third, respectively, followed by "I Remember Everything" by Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves, and "Fast Car" by Luke Combs.

Morgan Wallen had two entries in the Top 10 with "Last Night" and Thinkin' Bout Me," followed by "IDGAF" by Drake featuring Yeat, "Monaco" by Bad Bunny, and "Fukumean" by Gunna.

"Cruel Summer" became a TikTok viral hit with users of the app grooving to the song's bridge. The song is part of Swift's seventh studio album "Lover."

Swift recently released the rerecording of her album "1989."

