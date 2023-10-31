ABS-CBN accounts lead TikTok's PH entertainment lists

Photo from ABS-CBN's website.

MANILA — Two of ABS-CBN's TikTok accounts are leading the platform's PH entertainment lists, the media company revealed.

The ABS-CBN PR (@abscbnpr) TikTok account topped TikTok Philippines’ Entertainment Info category with 62.6 million views for the period of October 1 to 15 and zoomed to fourth place in the overall TikTok Philippines’ Entertainment accounts in the same period.

The account, managed by ABS-CBN Corporate Communications, provides the latest coverage of ABS-CBN’s stars, shows, and events, including highlights and much talked-about scenes from ABS-CBN shows.

ABS-CBN PR (@abscbnpr) also generated a total of 237.9 million video views in the third quarter of 2023 and placed fifth on the list of Top Stars of TikTok Philippines' Entertainment accounts for the period of July to September 2023.

Among its most popular and most viewed content include its coverage of ABS-CBN Ball, Star Magic events, Kapamilya media conferences, interviews with celebrities, and episode highlights of “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” “Dirty Linen,” “Senior High,” and “A Very Good Girl,” and more.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN’s main TikTok account (@abscbn) emerged as the number one entertainment account for the third quarter of 2023, accumulating a total of 981.3 million video views.

ABS-CBN recently bagged the Breakthrough Entertainment Partner of the Year beating GMA Network and Netflix Philippines during the TikTok Awards Philippines 2023.

