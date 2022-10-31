LOOK: SB19 holds successful show in Dubai

Pinoy pop supergroup SB19 held a major concert in Dubai over the weekend as part of its world tour.

The group on Sunday took to social media to upload snaps from the event and to thank their fans who made their show a success.

"Shukran, Dubai! Middle East A'TIN, you are awesome! Thank you for making it! We'll see each other again soon, yeah?" SB19 wrote in the caption.

Just last week, the group composed of Sejun, Stell, Ken, Josh, and Justin, marked their fourth anniversary.

"Apat na taon na tayong magkakasama, sinong mag-aakala! The universe really transpired for us to meet and experience this incredible journey together. Let's enjoy the ride, A'TIN! Thank you, forever. Let's celebrate when we get back," the group shared.

Up next for the group is their New York show on November 5, Los Angeles on November 12 and Singapore this November 27.

Aside from the concert tour, a docu-series is also in the pipeline.



SB19 is the first all-Filipino idol boy group trained by a Korean entertainment company under the same system that catapulted K-pop artists into global stardom.

The group achieved mainstream popularity after a video of the members' dance practice for their sophomore single, "Go Up," went viral on social media in September 2019.

Related videos: