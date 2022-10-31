LOOK: Angel Aquino's daughter graduates from college

MANILA -- Actress Angel Aquino took to social media to share her happiness now that her daughter, Thea, has finished college.

On Sunday, the actress apologized for not "fully trusting" that this day would come. In a previous interview, Aquino revealed that Thea was diagnosed with hydrocephalus.

"I’m sorry if all those years, I did not fully trust that I’ll ever see this day... Your doctors said to be ready for the worst: speech, movement, comprehension are all challenged and may not even come; that you might stay in bed your whole life. Yet we kept on going, with no rush and no pressure -- each day, each year, one school, one milestone at a time," she wrote.

"Look where you took me today. We’ve gone miles from that bed, haven’t we? Thank you for being unlimited, undaunted, unafraid. Your indomitable spirit powered through Thea. That is your gift from God. Don’t ever lose it. (Life is half fate and half you. Half blessings and half hard work. Grateful that my daughters are way better people than me."

Aquino has two daughters Iana and Thea Bernardez.

In an earlier interview, Aquino opened up about her struggles as a single mother, like when Thea was diagnosed with hydrocephalus.

"Ako bilang mom 'yung bigat sa puso, sa damdamin, sa isip. Pero I can't imagine what she went through. 'Yun nga noong pinanganak ko siya na hydrocephalus buti na lang medyo naka-work na ako noon so we were able to support the operation. Pero kasi nag-recur 'yon when she was 10 years old so mas mahirap," Aquino recalled in an interview on "Magandang Buhay."

"You just have to keep your faith and you have to be strong para everyone around her is strong also," she added.

Aquino said her experience with Thea made her realize that a mother's love is truly unconditional.

"Minsan nga parang, sana ako na lang. Laging ganoon na naiintindihan ko lang 'yan ngayon na mommy na ako," she said, as thanked her own mother for helping her in raising her two kids.

Aquino starred in ABS-CBN's series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" which ended its long run last August.

