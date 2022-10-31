South Korean singer and actor Lee Ji Han was among those who died in the Halloween stampede in Itaewon, South Korea on Saturday evening, his agency 935 Entertainment confirmed.

“It’s true that Lee Ji Han passed away due to the accident in Itaewon on October 29,” a representative of the agency said, as quoted by Soompi.

“We also hoped that it wasn’t true, and we were very shocked to hear the news. The family is suffering immense grief right now, so we are being very cautious. May he rest in peace,” the representative added.

Lee Ji Han was a contestant during the second season of Mnet’s “Produce 101” in 2017.

He then ventured into acting when he was cast in the web drama “Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day” in 2019.

More than 150 people were killed in the Halloween stampede, officials said Sunday, with South Korea's president vowing a full investigation into one of the country's worst-ever disasters.

The crowd surge and crush hit in the capital's popular Itaewon district, where estimates suggest as many as 100,000 people -- mostly in their teens and 20s -- went to celebrate Halloween Saturday night, clogging the area's narrow alleyways and winding streets.

President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning Sunday, telling the country in a televised address that "a tragedy and disaster occurred that should not have happened."

Eyewitnesses described being trapped in a narrow, sloping alleyway, and scrambling to get out of the suffocating crowd as people piled on top of one another. With AFP