IN PHOTOS: What your favorite celebs wore for Halloween 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2022 11:51 PM | Updated as of Nov 01 2022 12:38 AM

Stars went all-out over the weekend with their Halloween costumes, dressing up to the nines as their favorite characters or personalities, whether as a solo theme, a tandem, or better yet, as a team.

The likes of Pia Wurtzbach and his trio of glam collaborators brought to life “The Powerpuff Girls” and their nemesis Mojo Jojo, while real-life couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte suited up as “Avengers” heroes Black Widow and Spider-Man.

And that’s not all. Here’s a quick compilation of celebrities garbed in colorful or menacing outfits, from DonBelle as Peter Pan and Tinker Bell to KDLex as Victor Van Dort and the Corpse Bride:

1.    Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano as Peter Pan and Tinker Bell

2.    KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad as Victor Van Dort and the Corpse Bride

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alexa Ilacad (@alexailacad)

3.    Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte as Black Widow and Spider-Man

4.    Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford as ‘The Stranger Things’ characters

5.    Pia Wurtzbach as Mojo Jojo

6.    Andrea Brillantes as La Muerte

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

7.    Barbie Imperial as Chucky

8.    Rhian Ramos as Beth Harmon

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhian Ramos (@whianwamos)

9.    Criza Taa as Barb Wire

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Criza Taa (@mscrizataa)

10.    Kris Bernal as Sailor Moon

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kris Bernal (@krisbernal)

11.    Awra Briguela as a Bratz Doll

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AWRA (@awrabriguela)

12.    Alex Gonzaga and MIkee Morada as Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano

