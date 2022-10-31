Stars went all-out over the weekend with their Halloween costumes, dressing up to the nines as their favorite characters or personalities, whether as a solo theme, a tandem, or better yet, as a team.

The likes of Pia Wurtzbach and his trio of glam collaborators brought to life “The Powerpuff Girls” and their nemesis Mojo Jojo, while real-life couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte suited up as “Avengers” heroes Black Widow and Spider-Man.

And that’s not all. Here’s a quick compilation of celebrities garbed in colorful or menacing outfits, from DonBelle as Peter Pan and Tinker Bell to KDLex as Victor Van Dort and the Corpse Bride:

1. Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano as Peter Pan and Tinker Bell

2. KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad as Victor Van Dort and the Corpse Bride

3. Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte as Black Widow and Spider-Man

4. Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford as ‘The Stranger Things’ characters

5. Pia Wurtzbach as Mojo Jojo

6. Andrea Brillantes as La Muerte

7. Barbie Imperial as Chucky

8. Rhian Ramos as Beth Harmon

9. Criza Taa as Barb Wire

10. Kris Bernal as Sailor Moon

11. Awra Briguela as a Bratz Doll

12. Alex Gonzaga and MIkee Morada as Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano