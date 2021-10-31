WATCH: Bamboo, KZ in 'Probinsyana' duet on 'ASAP'

MANILA - Bamboo Manalac and KZ Tandingan treated Kapamilya viewers on Sunday with a new duet.



The duo performed on the "ASAP Natin To" stage Manalac’s own hit “Probinsyana” showcasing their skills in singing and rapping.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Both singers appear on the ABS-CBN concert variety show regularly.

Just recently, Tandingan made headlines when she released her first-ever international single since joining the industry nine years ago.

Titled “11:59,” the track was produced by Grammy-nominated Lugo Gonzales.

Meanwhile, Manalac is gearing up for “1MX Dubai 2021,” an upcoming concert featuring select Kapamilya artists on Dec. 3.

The live event will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, as more countries start to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).